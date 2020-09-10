Overview

Dr. Gerald Hale, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Hale works at Tulsa Integrated Pain Services in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.