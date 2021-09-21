Overview

Dr. Gerald Greer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Greer works at Arkansas Cardiology in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Magnolia, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.