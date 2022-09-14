Dr. Gerald Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Green, MD
Dr. Gerald Green, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-0202
I was Dr Green's patient from 1975 until 1994. He was always a good doctor kept abreast of my health condition uc, excellent bedside manner very sympathetic with your family.
About Dr. Gerald Green, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Texas Health Science Center / University Hospital
- Wash Hospital Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
