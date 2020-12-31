Dr. Gerald Goldklang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldklang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Goldklang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Goldklang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists1045 Southcrest Dr Ste 200, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 289-0549
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldklang is one of the greatest oncologists I’ve ever known. He is extremely knowledgeable and takes an interest in his patients ensuring their healthcare is in alignment with their needs. I am proud to have worked with him and personally consulted with him in my own cancer journey. A truly dedicated and compassionate physician. I highly recommend Dr. Goldklang without hesitation.
About Dr. Gerald Goldklang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1912955840
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Ctr
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
