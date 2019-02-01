See All Neurologists in Sunrise, FL
Dr. Gerald Goldberg, MD

Neurology
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerald Goldberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Goldberg works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Medical Group
    3540 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 797-7881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Florida Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
ImPACT Testing
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 01, 2019
    EXCELLENT
    Susan Shilling — Feb 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Goldberg, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Goldberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184698953
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Neurology
    Internship
    • Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Goldberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg works at Sunrise Medical Group in Sunrise, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goldberg’s profile.

    Dr. Goldberg has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

