See All Otolaryngologists in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Gerald Gilroy, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gerald Gilroy, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
53 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gerald Gilroy, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Gilroy works at GILROY GERALD L DO in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Pollen Allergy and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
Dr. Samantha Anne, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Adnan Mourany, MD
Dr. Adnan Mourany, MD
8 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew McDonnell, MD
Dr. Matthew McDonnell, MD
4 (38)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gilroy Gerald L DO
    231 W Lake Lansing Rd Ste 500, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 324-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Pollen Allergy
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Pollen Allergy
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gilroy?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Gilroy, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerald Gilroy, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gilroy to family and friends

    Dr. Gilroy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gilroy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerald Gilroy, DO.

    About Dr. Gerald Gilroy, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316901739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilroy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilroy works at GILROY GERALD L DO in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gilroy’s profile.

    Dr. Gilroy has seen patients for Otitis Media, Pollen Allergy and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilroy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerald Gilroy, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.