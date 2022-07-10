Overview

Dr. Gerald Gallinghouse, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University|Louisiana State University School of Medicine|Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Gallinghouse works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Austin, TX with other offices in Amarillo, TX and San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.