Dr. Gerald Gallinghouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Gallinghouse, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University|Louisiana State University School of Medicine|Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Gallinghouse works at
Locations
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4987
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia6300 W Interstate 40 Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 217-8818
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - San Marcos1251 Sadler Dr Ste 2100 Bldg 2, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 503-4988
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr. Gallinghouse is professional, knows exactly what to do, and is kind and patient. Who could ask for more than what he delivers?
About Dr. Gerald Gallinghouse, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|University Of California San Francisco
- ALTON OCHSNER MEDICAL FOUNDATION
- Ochsner Found Hospital|Ochsner Medical Center
- Louisiana State University|Louisiana State University School of Medicine|Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallinghouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallinghouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallinghouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallinghouse has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallinghouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gallinghouse speaks German.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallinghouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallinghouse.
