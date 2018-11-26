Dr. Gerald Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Ford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AURORA HEALTH CARE.
They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Floaters and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2600 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 967-3381
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Ford for several years now and have nothing but highest praise for him and his staff. Appointments were scheduled at my convenience, I received regular follow up calls and waiting was at a minimum. Additionally, he and his office work extensively with VA and go out of their way to handle all the red tape the VA can place in their way. 5 Stars from this satisfied patient. (And no, I was NEVER coached by anyone to make this recommendation!)
About Dr. Gerald Ford, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- 1972588804
Education & Certifications
- AURORA HEALTH CARE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Pterygium, Floaters and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ford speaks German.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
