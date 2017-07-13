Overview

Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Ferencz works at Shore Neurology in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

