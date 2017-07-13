Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferencz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Ferencz works at
Locations
Shore Neurology1869 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 646-8911
Shore Neurology633 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 646-8772
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Dr Ferencz. Very knowledgeable. He'll take the time to listen and patiently answer any questions and concerns. The staff is also friendly and responsive if I need something in between appointments.
About Dr. Gerald Ferencz, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
