Dr. Gerald Falasca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falasca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Falasca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Falasca, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Falasca works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Specialists of Johnson City303 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 200, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-3040
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Falasca?
He is very thorough. He treats you as if he has all day to help you. I have never had a more complete exam. He explains everything and gives you handouts to read at home. He checked my insurance to see if my meds would be covered! I recommend Dr. Falasca to anyone struggling with an autoimmune issue. He is the best. He saw my mother for Rheumatoid arthritis and got her out of the wheelchair and walking again.
About Dr. Gerald Falasca, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1891888434
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Med Ctr
- Cooper Med Ctr
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falasca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falasca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falasca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falasca works at
Dr. Falasca has seen patients for Arthritis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falasca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Falasca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falasca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falasca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falasca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.