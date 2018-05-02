Dr. Gerald Exil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Exil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Exil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Exil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Exil works at
Locations
Dr. Gerald Exil215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 108, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-7701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We recently Were referred to Dr. Exil for our 9 month old daughter due to some developmental delays. From the second he walked through the door he was optimistic and friendly. We are blessed that our daughter is ok, and it was clear that I very much was “that mom”, who was over analyzing everything. Regardless, Dr. Exil was patient, listened, clearly knowledgeable and thoroughly answered any questions we had. We left the appointment at ease. We would definitely recommend him. Best of luck!
About Dr. Gerald Exil, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023125721
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Exil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Exil accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Exil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Exil speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Exil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Exil.
