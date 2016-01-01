Dr. Gerald Elliott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Elliott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Elliott, MD is a dermatologist in Lexington, KY. He currently practices at Lexington Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Elliott is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 360, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Gerald Elliott, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225063175
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Elliott?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elliott accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elliott has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elliott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.