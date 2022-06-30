See All Neurosurgeons in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Gerald Eckardt, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Eckardt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Bellin Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Eckardt works at BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons in Green Bay, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons
    725 S Webster Ave Ste 201, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Bellin Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Eckardt perfomed a foraminotomy for a compressed nerve. Surgery went well and leg pain is gone. Dr, Eckardt will listen to your concerns and correct the issue with minimum recoverty time.
    Susan — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Gerald Eckardt, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013189737
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel Neuroscience Institute - Neurosurgery
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    • University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine & Health Sciences
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eckardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eckardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eckardt works at BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Eckardt’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

