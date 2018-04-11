Dr. Gerald Dunham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Dunham, MD
Dr. Gerald Dunham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.
Princeton Flemington Eye Institute Inc601 Ewing St Ste C15, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-2300
Princeton Flemington Eye Institute Inc1100 Wescott Dr Ste 305, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (609) 921-2300
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I was referred to this doctor after an emergency room visit to a local hospital. He is EXTREMELY knowledgeable, and attentive and has a supportive secretary that completes the “your in good hands package.” I would definitely refer friends and family.
- Manhatten Eye Ear & Throat
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Rutgers Medical School
Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunham speaks French and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunham.
