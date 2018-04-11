See All Ophthalmologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Gerald Dunham, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Gerald Dunham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.

Dr. Dunham works at PRINCETON FLEMINGTON EYE INSTITUTE in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Princeton Flemington Eye Institute Inc
    601 Ewing St Ste C15, Princeton, NJ 08540 (609) 921-2300
    Princeton Flemington Eye Institute Inc
    1100 Wescott Dr Ste 305, Flemington, NJ 08822 (609) 921-2300

Ectropion of Eyelid
Keratitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Ectropion of Eyelid
Keratitis
Contusion of the Eyeball

    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 11, 2018
    I was referred to this doctor after an emergency room visit to a local hospital. He is EXTREMELY knowledgeable, and attentive and has a supportive secretary that completes the "your in good hands package." I would definitely refer friends and family.
    — Apr 11, 2018
    About Dr. Gerald Dunham, MD

    Ophthalmology
    42 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1528173788
    Education & Certifications

    Manhatten Eye Ear & Throat
    Bronx Lebanon Hospital
    Morristown Medical Center
    Rutgers Medical School
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Gerald Dunham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

