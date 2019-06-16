Dr. Gerald Dugan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Dugan, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Dugan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
Dr. Dugan works at
Locations
Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Lee's Summit120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 246-4302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dugan‘s practice provides excellent pre-surgery information including meeting with all involved doctors and a class providing much information and tips for recovery. I interviewed two other surgeons and Dr. Dugan was the most realistic and personal. I’ll probably get to see him again for the other knee! He answered all my questions and I never felt rushed.
About Dr. Gerald Dugan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1366403917
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugan works at
Dr. Dugan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dugan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.