Overview

Dr. Gerald Dugan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Oklahoma College Of Med



Dr. Dugan works at Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.