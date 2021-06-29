Dr. Dove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Dove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Dove, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Dove works at
Locations
-
1
Noran Neurological Clinic PA2828 Chicago Ave Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 879-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dove?
He is kind, personable, he takes his time and is very patient- even when I ask lots of questions. When my medications for chronic migraines and epilepsy aren’t working/give me side effects, all I have to do is call. He is always open to switching meds & suggesting remedies to find one that truly works.
About Dr. Gerald Dove, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1033113063
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dove works at
Dr. Dove has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.