Dr. Dey Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Dey Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Dey Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Locations
Eastern Pulmonary & Sleep PC100 Pilot Medical Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 680-1089
- 2 46 Medical Park Dr E Fl 4, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 854-8084
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is difficult to get in but he is worth it. He’s very smart, has a good bedside manner, his nurse and office staff are very knowledgeable. Once you get in to see him keep any follow up appointments and you won’t have any issues.
About Dr. Gerald Dey Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922020502
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dey Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dey Jr has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.