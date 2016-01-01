Dr. Gerald Cooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Cooley, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Cooley, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Carolina Dermatology LLC10650 Park Rd Ste 310, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 542-1063
Cooley Hair Center10660 Park Rd Ste 4200, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 542-1601
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Cooley, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooley has seen patients for Hair Loss, Telogen Effluvium and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooley.
