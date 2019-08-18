Dr. Gerald Congdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Congdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Congdon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Congdon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Congdon works at

Locations
-
1
Coastal Wellness Center201 Business Center Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (888) 403-2444Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Coastal Wellness, Myrtle Beach, SC4955 Highway 17 Byp S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (888) 403-2444
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency

View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Congdon?
I want to thank Dr. Congdon for caring for me while we were at the beach. I have been sick for weeks and been to several drs. Have been on many meds but none helped. Dr Congdon gave me the first meds to help my cough. Very nice and lots of empathy for me. You will love him and his staff.
About Dr. Gerald Congdon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1568446326
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Richland
- Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Waterloo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Congdon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Congdon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Congdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Congdon works at
Dr. Congdon speaks French.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Congdon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Congdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Congdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Congdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.