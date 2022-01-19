Overview

Dr. Gerald Colvin, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Colvin works at South County Hospital HPL in Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.