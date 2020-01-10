Overview

Dr. Gerald Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Prohealth Partners in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.