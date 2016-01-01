Dr. Gerald Casas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Casas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Casas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Dr. Casas works at
Locations
Horizon Women's Health3005 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 898-7226
Horizon Women's Health2810 W Charleston Blvd Ste 48, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 898-7226
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casas?
About Dr. Gerald Casas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326157058
Education & Certifications
- All Childrens Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med
- HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casas has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Casas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.