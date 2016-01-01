Overview

Dr. Gerald Casas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.



Dr. Casas works at Horizon Women's Health in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.