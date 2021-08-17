See All Neurologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD

Neurology
4 (60)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center.

Dr. Calegan works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The NeuroMedical Center Clinic
    10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 768-2050
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Essential Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • Verity Healthnet
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Calegan?

    Aug 17, 2021
    We visited Dr. Calegan's office in July 2021 for my father and received a diagnosis and treatment plan for Parkinson's Disease. Every step of the way Dr. Calegan and his office staff were patient and kind and explained what they were doing and why. This made a very challenging process less difficult and demonstrated a level of care for my dad as an individual and a patient. He answered every question and spent a great deal of time with us in the examination process as well as the explanation of medication and next steps. I truly appreciated his time and the manner in which he delivered the diagnosis to us.
    — Aug 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Calegan to family and friends

    Dr. Calegan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Calegan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD.

    About Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902873516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Alabama At Birmingham Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baptist Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calegan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calegan works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Calegan’s profile.

    Dr. Calegan has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calegan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Calegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calegan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.