Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center.
Dr. Calegan works at
Locations
-
1
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We visited Dr. Calegan's office in July 2021 for my father and received a diagnosis and treatment plan for Parkinson's Disease. Every step of the way Dr. Calegan and his office staff were patient and kind and explained what they were doing and why. This made a very challenging process less difficult and demonstrated a level of care for my dad as an individual and a patient. He answered every question and spent a great deal of time with us in the examination process as well as the explanation of medication and next steps. I truly appreciated his time and the manner in which he delivered the diagnosis to us.
About Dr. Gerald Calegan, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902873516
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama At Birmingham Medical Center
- Baptist Health System
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
