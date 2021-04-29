See All General Surgeons in Dyer, IN
Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.

Dr. Cahill works at Kidanu Birhanu MD Sc in Dyer, IN with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL and Olympia Fields, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Abdominal Pain and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidanu Birhanu MD Sc
    24 Joliet St Ste 302, Dyer, IN 46311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 852-2518
  2. 2
    Lakeshore P.e.t Imaging Llc.
    4932 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 422-5658
  3. 3
    Xavier Surgical Carellc
    3700 W 203rd St Ste 202, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 679-2120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Hammond
  • Franciscan Health Olympia Fields

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Apr 29, 2021
    Dr. Cahill is an excellent surgeon.. and he knows it. Almost too much I think. If you're looking for a compassionate, understanding, talkative, "answer all your questions" type doctor.. Look the other way and go elsewhere. In total between all of my visits ( and there was a lot ) I probably only saw him 3 times and spoke with him a total of 15 minutes, if that. And my encounters with him were... hostile. He's kinda rude. But he'll tell you exactly how it is. So I don't know if it's really "rude" or just.. straight to the point. You ever see Dr Now on 600-lb life? Those kind of vibes lol. He didn't even check up on me after my surgery and I was there for two nights. That was probably my biggest beef with him through the entire process. HOWEVER, I've lost 100lbs. So.. I guess he did his job right. He's just cocky. Anyway, I'd recommend him LOL.
    Angela R — Apr 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD
    About Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346357795
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cahill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cahill has seen patients for Obesity, Abdominal Pain and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

