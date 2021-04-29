Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cahill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Cahill works at
Locations
-
1
Kidanu Birhanu MD Sc24 Joliet St Ste 302, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 852-2518
-
2
Lakeshore P.e.t Imaging Llc.4932 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 422-5658
-
3
Xavier Surgical Carellc3700 W 203rd St Ste 202, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cahill?
Dr. Cahill is an excellent surgeon.. and he knows it. Almost too much I think. If you're looking for a compassionate, understanding, talkative, "answer all your questions" type doctor.. Look the other way and go elsewhere. In total between all of my visits ( and there was a lot ) I probably only saw him 3 times and spoke with him a total of 15 minutes, if that. And my encounters with him were... hostile. He's kinda rude. But he'll tell you exactly how it is. So I don't know if it's really "rude" or just.. straight to the point. You ever see Dr Now on 600-lb life? Those kind of vibes lol. He didn't even check up on me after my surgery and I was there for two nights. That was probably my biggest beef with him through the entire process. HOWEVER, I've lost 100lbs. So.. I guess he did his job right. He's just cocky. Anyway, I'd recommend him LOL.
About Dr. Gerald Cahill, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1346357795
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cahill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cahill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cahill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cahill works at
Dr. Cahill has seen patients for Obesity, Abdominal Pain and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cahill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cahill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cahill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cahill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cahill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.