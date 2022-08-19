Dr. Gerald Busch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Busch, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Busch, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Busch works at
Locations
1
Pace Mental Health Houston6550 Mapleridge St Ste 210, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (866) 357-9461
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bruce Dr bush Dr bush Dr bush Dr bush is the best psychiatrist that I've ever dealt with he has an understanding he is very wise he puts himself in the patient's shoes and he really really is the best psychiatrist I've ever had and if I have the opportunity I would like to have a doctor push again
About Dr. Gerald Busch, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1912944620
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Med School Houston
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Forensic Psychiatry
Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Busch works at
Dr. Busch speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.