Dr. Bulloch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Bulloch, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Bulloch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Bulloch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dallas Cardiovascular Institute221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 545, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 941-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bulloch?
He solved my afib issues very quickly. One of my favorite physicians I have had in my 66 years here.
About Dr. Gerald Bulloch, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700829744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulloch works at
Dr. Bulloch has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bulloch speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulloch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.