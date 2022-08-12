Overview

Dr. Gerald Bock, MD is a Dermatologist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Bock works at California Skin & Laser Center in Lodi, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA and Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.