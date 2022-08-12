Dr. Gerald Bock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Bock, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Bock, MD is a Dermatologist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Bock works at
Locations
California Skin & Laser Center999 S Fairmont Ave Ste 120, Lodi, CA 95240 Directions (209) 339-7534
California Skin & Laser Center2382 Maritime Dr Ste 100, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (209) 900-1343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
California Skin & Laser Center1617 Saint Marks Plz Ste C, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 751-4292Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been coming here for over 30 years and the care received is amazing
About Dr. Gerald Bock, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1376649269
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Dermatology
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bock has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.