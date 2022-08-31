Dr. Gerald Berkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Berkman, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Berkman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gerald C Berkman, MD32144 Agoura Rd Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 350-7539Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When we first moved to Westlake Village, we asked a trusted friend for a pediatric referral. To our great fortune, we were led to Dr. Gerald Berkman. We didn’t know immediately that we would rely so heavily on his vast experience and knowledge. My two boys were diagnosed with a rare neurological disease. Dr. Berkman immersed himself into understanding their complicated illness so that he could provide the exceptional care we would rely upon for years to come. He is our rock. When necessary, he collaborates with other physicians, neurologists, etc., and walks us through it so we can focus on being great parents. Even after our boys became adults, we chose Dr. Berkman as their primary care physician. We knew we had found the best! His office is conveniently located, and the office staff and nurses are super friendly. My wife, a Nurse Practitioner, frequently consults with Dr. Berkman regarding her more complex cases. Your children are your most precious gift, and you could not find
About Dr. Gerald Berkman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1225009822
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Medical Center
- University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berkman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.