Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Gerald Berkman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Berkman works at HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Suite 200 in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gerald C Berkman, MD
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 211, Westlake Village, CA 91361
(818) 350-7539
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Aug 31, 2022
    When we first moved to Westlake Village, we asked a trusted friend for a pediatric referral. To our great fortune, we were led to Dr. Gerald Berkman. We didn't know immediately that we would rely so heavily on his vast experience and knowledge. My two boys were diagnosed with a rare neurological disease. Dr. Berkman immersed himself into understanding their complicated illness so that he could provide the exceptional care we would rely upon for years to come. He is our rock. When necessary, he collaborates with other physicians, neurologists, etc., and walks us through it so we can focus on being great parents. Even after our boys became adults, we chose Dr. Berkman as their primary care physician. We knew we had found the best! His office is conveniently located, and the office staff and nurses are super friendly. My wife, a Nurse Practitioner, frequently consults with Dr. Berkman regarding her more complex cases. Your children are your most precious gift, and you could not find
    Joe Sikorra — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Gerald Berkman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225009822
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California - Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of California - Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of California - Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Berkman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berkman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berkman works at HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Suite 200 in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berkman’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

