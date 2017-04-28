Dr. Gerald Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Bell, MD
Dr. Gerald Bell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Pottstown Hospital.
Valley Forge Facial Plastic Surgery Ent206 Gay St, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 933-8896
Pottstown Memorial Medical Center1600 E High St, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 323-1550Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday1:30pm - 4:30pm
- Pottstown Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I had surgery for snoring. My expectations we exceeded and I really felt that I Dr. Bell really cared about my well being. I was scheduled for an earlier surgery date (prepped and ready for the surgery) but my potassium level was low and instead of continuing with the surgery, Dr Bell recommended that I contact my primary before continuing with the surgery (heart attack potentially). I highly recommend Dr. Bell and I wished he was my primary doctor. Best doctor I ever met.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 59 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
