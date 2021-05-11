Dr. Gerald Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Becker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
Dr Becker is the greatest I had my spinal fusion in 1986 and I couldn't be happier. Lived my life like it never happen. Never had any problems. Best bedside manner can't recommend enough!!!!
About Dr. Gerald Becker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1013914332
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- U Conn
- New Britain Genl Hosp
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
