Dr. Gerald Bauknight Jr, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Gerald Bauknight Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Bauknight Jr works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Columbia Medical Park DT III
    1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 220, Columbia, SC 29204
    MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Palmetto Park Blvd.
    108 Palmetto Park Blvd Ste C, Lexington, SC 29072

Supraventricular Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Cardiomyopathy
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Heart Palpitations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Tamponade
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Thoracentesis
Thrombolysis
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 19, 2018
    He is my cardiologist and he is awesome!
    Pam Darlington — Sep 19, 2018
    Cardiology
    36 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1144279084
    University Ia Hosps Clins
    Med College Va Hosps
    Med College Va Hosps|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia
    Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
    • Lexington Medical Center
    • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

    Dr. Gerald Bauknight Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauknight Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauknight Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauknight Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bauknight Jr has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauknight Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauknight Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauknight Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauknight Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauknight Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

