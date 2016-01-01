Dr. Gerald Batt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Batt, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Batt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Gerald E Batt. MD PA121 State Route 31 Ste 200, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Batt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1861568578
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Batt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batt.
