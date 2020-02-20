Dr. Aronoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Aronoff, MD
Dr. Gerald Aronoff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs330 Billingsley Rd Ste 206, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 347-3447
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Aronoff many years ago and have nothing but good things to say about him. He told me when life gives you lemons, learn to make lemonade! That is so true. If you can't help yourself, no one will do it for you. Because of him, I learned techniques to cope with my disabling spinal issues without medication. I was never addicted to pain meds because I couldn't take them as they didn't agree with me. He taught me relaxation exercises and coping skills that were very helpful. At the end of the day, you get out of any type of therapy what you put into it. Dr. Aronoff changed my life for the better, and I will be eternally grateful to him and would like to thank him for his kind, thoughtful, and compassionate caring demeanor. He is more professional than other doctors I have seen in my life and I have seen a lot. A+
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144277930
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Dr. Aronoff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aronoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aronoff works at
Dr. Aronoff has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aronoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aronoff speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aronoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.