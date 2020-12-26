Overview

Dr. Gerald Appel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Appel works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Chronic Glomerulonephritis and Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.