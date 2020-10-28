See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. G Thomas Albrecht, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. G Thomas Albrecht, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UVA - Graduate Medical Education and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Albrecht works at UVA Pediatric Cardiology in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UVA Pediatric Cardiology
    5875 Bremo Rd Ste 500, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6383
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2020
    We met Dr. Albrecht when our first child was just a day or two old. We were young, brand-new, first time parents, facing the surprise news that our otherwise healthy baby had a serious hole in his heart. We were nervous and uncertain, but Dr. Albrecht warm demeanor put us at ease and his excellent care earned our trust. The baby is now 27, and certainly some credit should go to the medical care Dr. Albrecht gave over the years.
    Cindy Wright — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. G Thomas Albrecht, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1629010541
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Hospitals
    Residency
    • UVA - Graduate Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
