Dr. G Thomas Albrecht, MD
Overview
Dr. G Thomas Albrecht, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from UVA - Graduate Medical Education and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
UVA Pediatric Cardiology5875 Bremo Rd Ste 500, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6383Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We met Dr. Albrecht when our first child was just a day or two old. We were young, brand-new, first time parents, facing the surprise news that our otherwise healthy baby had a serious hole in his heart. We were nervous and uncertain, but Dr. Albrecht warm demeanor put us at ease and his excellent care earned our trust. The baby is now 27, and certainly some credit should go to the medical care Dr. Albrecht gave over the years.
About Dr. G Thomas Albrecht, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1629010541
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospitals
- Indiana University Hospitals
- UVA - Graduate Medical Education
- Pediatrics
