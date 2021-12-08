See All Psychiatrists in Naples, FL
Dr. Gerald Abraham, MD

Psychiatry
2 (29)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gerald Abraham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11983 Tamiami Trl N Ste 120, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 08, 2021
    Dr Abraham was the best Dr I ever had! It’s so unfair what happened to him He’s brilliant and could read a diagnoses so quickly bc if his experience with bipolar anxiety and ADHD He saved my life
    DenaAmendolara — Dec 08, 2021
    About Dr. Gerald Abraham, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386606325
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Bellevue Hospital
    • Doctors Hospital
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

