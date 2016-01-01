See All Dermatologists in Redondo Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD is a dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. He currently practices at Beach Cities Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fernandez is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beach Cities Dermatology Medical Center
    520 N Prospect Ave Ste 302, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 798-1515
  2. 2
    Tarzana
    5525 Etiwanda Ave Ste 308, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 705-2901
  3. 3
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    500 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 212, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 431-8554
  4. 4
    Dermatology Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center
    6401 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 616-1671

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Geover Fernandez, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1639103138
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Rutgers Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Board Certifications
Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
