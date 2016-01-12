Dr. Geovanny Chico, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geovanny Chico, DPM
Overview
Dr. Geovanny Chico, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
The Center for Foot and Ankle Medicine PA5767 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 737-0878Monday1:15pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:15pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:15pm - 5:00pmThursday1:15pm - 5:00pmFriday1:15pm - 5:00pm
Center for Foot & Ankle Medicine721 Oak Commons Blvd Ste D, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 737-1518
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor. Treated my feet with excellence. Respectful man. Time is used wisely. Would come bak again and bring family members and friends. ?????????? I believe he will make his customers satisfied.
About Dr. Geovanny Chico, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245202225
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University FL Sacred Heart
