Overview

Dr. Georgios Spentzouris, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Spentzouris works at NYU Langone Vascular Surgery Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.