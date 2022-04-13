Overview

Dr. Georgios Rossidis, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Semmelweis Medicine Study University (Peter Pazmany Univ)|Semmelweis University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Rossidis works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.