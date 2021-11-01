See All Podiatrists in Leominster, MA
Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD

Podiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.

Dr. Poniros works at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus in Leominster, MA with other offices in Auburn, MA and Southbridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
Dr. Herbert Karpelman, DPM
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM
Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Umass Memorial Healthalliance-clinton Hospital
    60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 466-2931
  2. 2
    Auburn Podiatry
    166 Hamilton St, Leominster, MA 01453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 537-1157
  3. 3
    Auburn Dental Group P.c.
    492 Washington St, Auburn, MA 01501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 832-6075
  4. 4
    Harrington Memorial Hospital Inc.
    100 South St, Southbridge, MA 01550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 832-6075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Poniros?

    Nov 01, 2021
    Love him. He is awesome with my daughter. 5 + STARS
    Roxanne Kennedy — Nov 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Poniros to family and friends

    Dr. Poniros' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Poniros

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD.

    About Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083671077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poniros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poniros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poniros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poniros has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poniros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Poniros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poniros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poniros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poniros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.