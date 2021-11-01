Overview

Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Poniros works at HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus in Leominster, MA with other offices in Auburn, MA and Southbridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.