Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD
Overview
Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Locations
Umass Memorial Healthalliance-clinton Hospital60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2931
Auburn Podiatry166 Hamilton St, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 537-1157
Auburn Dental Group P.c.492 Washington St, Auburn, MA 01501 Directions (508) 832-6075
Harrington Memorial Hospital Inc.100 South St, Southbridge, MA 01550 Directions (508) 832-6075
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Love him. He is awesome with my daughter. 5 + STARS
About Dr. Georgios Poniros, MD
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poniros has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poniros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poniros speaks Greek.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Poniros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poniros.
