Overview

Dr. Georgios Pongas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CRETE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES/ DIVISION OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Pongas works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.