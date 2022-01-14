Dr. Georgios Pongas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pongas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgios Pongas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Georgios Pongas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CRETE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES/ DIVISION OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
The Brooklyn Hospital Center5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
I have got the best results from the first day I started my treatments. Dr Pongus is not only the best in this field, he is very professional and care about his work! Im really grateful to be in his care. I want to thank you for helping me with this disease! You are the best ! I couldn't ask for anyone better. Keep up the good work! I highly recommend Dr Pongus!!!!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CRETE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCES/ DIVISION OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Pongas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pongas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pongas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pongas has seen patients for Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pongas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pongas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pongas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pongas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pongas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.