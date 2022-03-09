See All Neurologists in Minneapolis, MN
Neurology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Georgios Manousakis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Alomere Health, CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank, Mercy Hospital and Riverwood Healthcare Center.

Dr. Manousakis works at University Of Minnesota Health Clinics And Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis
    909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 626-6688
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alomere Health
  • CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital
  • CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
  • M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Riverwood Healthcare Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 09, 2022
    Dr. Georgios Manousakis is a very knowledgeable and thorough neurologist. After taking a thorough history and doing a thorough exam, he diagnosed me with autoimmune neuropathy and started appropriate treatment. Dr. Manousakis gives excellent care.
    — Mar 09, 2022
    About Dr. Georgios Manousakis, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1588854608
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georgios Manousakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manousakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manousakis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manousakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manousakis works at University Of Minnesota Health Clinics And Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Manousakis’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Manousakis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manousakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manousakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manousakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

