See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Health Science Center In Houston-Texas Medical Center

Dr. Hartas works at Children`s Heart Institute in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Leesburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Heart Clinic
    1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 415, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 310-0117
  2. 2
    Children's Heart Clinic
    411 N Central Ave Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 839-7101
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Childrens Heart Institute/Johns Hopkins Regional Physicians
    19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 291-9025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Autonomic Disorders
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Autonomic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hartas?

    Jun 01, 2016
    Dr. Hartas is one of the most compassionate doctors I've met. He's been willing to treat my (normally pediatric) condition even though I'm in my 20's, because few doctors are familiar with it, and he helped get me back on my feet and stabilize my condition. He's both competent and kind. His office staff and nurses are always great as well, and wait times have always been short. Highly recommend - after moving out of state, I still drive back for maintenance appointments at this office.
    — Jun 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hartas to family and friends

    Dr. Hartas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hartas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD.

    About Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750598025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center In Houston-Texas Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartas speaks Arabic, Armenian, Greek and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Georgios Hartas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.