Dr. Georgios Constantinou, MD

Hematology
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Georgios Constantinou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Constantinou works at Ochsner Cancer Center of Acadiana - New Iberia in New Iberia, LA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Enteritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Ochsner Cancer Center of Acadiana - New Iberia
    2309 E Main St Ste 301, New Iberia, LA 70560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 608-9902
    1701 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 535, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 284-4077
    The Oncology Institute
    1513 S Grand Ave Ste 360, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 246-2422

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbeville General Hospital
  • Franklin Foundation Hospital
  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Purpura
Enteritis
Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. Georgios Constantinou, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1790030278
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Constantinou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Constantinou has seen patients for Purpura, Enteritis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Constantinou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Constantinou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constantinou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Constantinou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Constantinou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

