Dr. Georgios Constantinou, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Constantinou works at Ochsner Cancer Center of Acadiana - New Iberia in New Iberia, LA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Enteritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.