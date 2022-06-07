See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Georgine Lamvu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Georgine Lamvu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Lamvu works at Orlando VA Medical Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Vamc
    13800 Veterans Way, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 631-1050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Advanced & Minimally Invasive Gynecology
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-2780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 07, 2022
    She saved my life! After searching for two years... begging for help. One visit with her and she diagnosed...and repaired the problem. I'm looking forward to seeing her soon...now she has returned to Florida!
    Vendetta Jackson — Jun 07, 2022
    About Dr. Georgine Lamvu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Romanian
    NPI Number
    • 1043326689
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNC
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Georgine Lamvu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamvu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lamvu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lamvu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lamvu works at Orlando VA Medical Center in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lamvu’s profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamvu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamvu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamvu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamvu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

