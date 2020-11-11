Overview

Dr. Georgina Loya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Loya works at Huerta & Loya Mds in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.