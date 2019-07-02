Overview

Dr. Georgina Abich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Abich works at GEORGINA ABICH, M.D. in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.