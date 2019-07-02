Dr. Georgina Abich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgina Abich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georgina Abich, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Georgina Abich, M.d.1024 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ 07201 Directions (908) 353-5920
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best!! She was my son's doctor for 19 years. we miss her because now he is an adult
About Dr. Georgina Abich, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598775579
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY COMPLUTENSE OF MADRID / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
