Dr. Georgianne Snowden, MD

Neuroradiology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Georgianne Snowden, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Snowden works at INTEGRIS Nazih Zuhdi Transplant Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integris Baptist Medical Center
    3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 949-3011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Radiology Associates LLC
    3433 NW 56th St Ste C10, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 945-4740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jul 26, 2020
    Dr. Snowden was highly recommended to me by two other cardiologist that work in her office building at Integris. What a God Send that recommendation turned out to be. Great Doctor is all I can say and I've had a lot of doctors. I was 48 hours away from a massive stroke or even worse. She maneuvered through an occluded carotid artery, umbrellaed the blockage, stinted the blockage, maneuvered on into the brain area and was able to balloon it to create blood flow to the brain. She is a highly intelligent doctor that knows what she is doing. She is a patient doctor and listens to what you have to say. She cares about you and your family and gives all a great comfort with her explanations and wisdom. She saved my life, I am forever greatful! Larry Cole Ada, Ok
    Larry Cole — Jul 26, 2020
    About Dr. Georgianne Snowden, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881697761
    Education & Certifications

    • University Cincinnati Hospital
    • Baptist Med Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
    • Diagnostic Radiology
