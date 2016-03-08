Dr. Georgianna Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georgianna Richards, MD
Dr. Georgianna Richards, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.
Locations
Arh Neurology Associates1256 N Eisenhower Dr Ste 300, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-2400
Arh Primary Care250 Stanaford Rd Ste 101, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-2820
Beckley Neonatal-pediatric Care403 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 461-3721
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is a very caring Doctor and person. She has called me many times just to check on me. But most of all she has helped me more then any Doctor before. I would recommend her for anyone
About Dr. Georgianna Richards, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1043489776
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Neurology
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
