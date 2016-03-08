Overview

Dr. Georgianna Richards, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.



Dr. Richards works at Arh Neurology Associates in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.